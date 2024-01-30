Finland may ban snow dumping into the sea

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 54973 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115123 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120672 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162870 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164336 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265895 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176517 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166767 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148573 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236379 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 78011 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 55810 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 91531 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 52174 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 32439 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265895 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236379 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221865 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247323 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233612 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115123 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 98076 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100189 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116752 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117434 views
Finland may ban snow dumping into the sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26502 views

The new Finnish government has started talking about a ban on snow dumping into the sea, explaining that it is due to the increased level of attention to the state of water bodies.

In April, the Finnish government plans to prepare a legislative proposal to ban the dumping of snow into the sea, as it brings garbage into the water that harms the environment. This is reported by the publication Yle, according to UNN.

Details 

The new Finnish government has started talking about a ban on snow dumping into the sea, explaining that it is due to the increased level of attention to the state of water bodies.

Analysts explain that the snow brings a lot of sand, gravel, and debris, such as cigarette butts, into the sea. In addition, there is also a lot of micro litter in the snow, such as from car tires.

In addition, snow in cities can also contain various heavy metals and toxic substances that are used to sprinkle roads. Even small concentrations of such substances can have a localized impact on marine life, says a representative of the Finnish government.

Litter has a variety of effects on marine animals. Animals can become entangled in larger debris, and microparticles can enter the animal's digestive tract and thus the food chain

- said Henna Rinne, an expert from the Finnish Ministry of the Environment

The existence of the northernmost cemetery of mankind since the Stone Age is confirmed in Finland01.12.23, 16:25 • 23880 views

Addendum

It is noted that  a 2020 study commissioned by the same Finnish Ministry of the Environment showed that snow dumping is practiced by the authorities of only a few cities in the country, including the capital Helsinki.

In some settlements, it is taken to special landfills, where it can be stored under a layer of sand even in summer.

Recall

On January 11, the Finnish government decided to extend restrictions on the border with Russia for another month. As indicated, the restrictions will be in effect for a month, until February 11

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising