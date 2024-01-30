Finland may ban snow dumping into the sea

In April, the Finnish government plans to prepare a legislative proposal to ban the dumping of snow into the sea, as it brings garbage into the water that harms the environment. This is reported by the publication Yle, according to UNN.

Details

The new Finnish government has started talking about a ban on snow dumping into the sea, explaining that it is due to the increased level of attention to the state of water bodies.

Analysts explain that the snow brings a lot of sand, gravel, and debris, such as cigarette butts, into the sea. In addition, there is also a lot of micro litter in the snow, such as from car tires.

In addition, snow in cities can also contain various heavy metals and toxic substances that are used to sprinkle roads. Even small concentrations of such substances can have a localized impact on marine life, says a representative of the Finnish government.

Litter has a variety of effects on marine animals. Animals can become entangled in larger debris, and microparticles can enter the animal's digestive tract and thus the food chain - said Henna Rinne, an expert from the Finnish Ministry of the Environment

Addendum

It is noted that a 2020 study commissioned by the same Finnish Ministry of the Environment showed that snow dumping is practiced by the authorities of only a few cities in the country, including the capital Helsinki.

In some settlements, it is taken to special landfills, where it can be stored under a layer of sand even in summer.

Recall

