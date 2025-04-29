$41.740.01
We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert
Exclusive
11:06 AM • 10900 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

10:23 AM • 19315 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
09:35 AM • 23940 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

08:02 AM • 51089 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 57392 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 52628 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 48604 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 32252 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 59195 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 59169 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

"International League for the Protection of the Rights of Citizens of Ukraine" is looking for a new head: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

Eduard Bagirov, the founder of the organization, is looking for a replacement due to illness. Resumes are being accepted until May 26, 2025, to transfer 24 years of experience to the new leader.

"International League for the Protection of the Rights of Citizens of Ukraine" is looking for a new head: details

The international human rights organization "International League for the Protection of Citizens' Rights of Ukraine" is looking for a new head. This was announced by the current Chairman of the Board of the organization, Eduard Bagirov, reports UNN.

Details

Bagirov created and led the organization since 2001. However, in March of this year, he was diagnosed with a malignant neoplasm. So now the Chairman of the Board of the organization is looking for a person to head the International Human Rights Organization "International League for the Protection of Citizens' Rights of Ukraine".

My main request: help me find an honest, responsible person with an open heart and a deep sense of justice, who will head the International Human Rights Organization "International League for the Protection of Citizens' Rights of Ukraine", which I created and led since 2001 

- he said.

Those wishing to try themselves in the position of Chairman of the Board of the organization can send their resumes by May 26, 2025 to the email address: [email protected], or to WhatsApp, Signal, Viber, Telegram at the phone number: +380672345690

I will personally hand over the charter, seal and archive of the organization, which has been collected over 24 years of activity, to the new head. I am also ready to support the new head during the handover of affairs and remain with you in spirit 

- Bagirov summarized.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Ukraine
