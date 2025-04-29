"International League for the Protection of the Rights of Citizens of Ukraine" is looking for a new head: details

The international human rights organization "International League for the Protection of Citizens' Rights of Ukraine" is looking for a new head. This was announced by the current Chairman of the Board of the organization, Eduard Bagirov, reports UNN.

Bagirov created and led the organization since 2001. However, in March of this year, he was diagnosed with a malignant neoplasm. So now the Chairman of the Board of the organization is looking for a person to head the International Human Rights Organization "International League for the Protection of Citizens' Rights of Ukraine".

My main request: help me find an honest, responsible person with an open heart and a deep sense of justice, who will head the International Human Rights Organization "International League for the Protection of Citizens' Rights of Ukraine", which I created and led since 2001 - he said.

Those wishing to try themselves in the position of Chairman of the Board of the organization can send their resumes by May 26, 2025 to the email address: [email protected], or to WhatsApp, Signal, Viber, Telegram at the phone number: +380672345690