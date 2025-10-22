Over a thousand people remain in Pokrovsk, over 5,000 in Kostiantynivka – OVA

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the situation in the frontline cities of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka. Despite constant shelling, about 1,200 residents still remain in Pokrovsk, and more than 5,000 in Kostiantynivka. The evacuation of the population continues daily. Filashkin said this on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

Details

On the air of the national telethon, Filashkin noted that about 1,200 civilians remain in Pokrovsk, which has been under heavy Russian attacks for a long time. Last week, one family was evacuated from there, despite the difficult security situation.

About 1,200 people still remain in Pokrovsk. Last week, one family was evacuated from there. – reported the head of the RMA.

Regarding Kostiantynivka, where the situation also remains tense, Filashkin emphasized that more than 5,000 people are in the city.

Number of battles at the front has decreased, but the enemy has become more active in the Oleksandrivka direction - General Staff