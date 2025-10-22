Over a thousand people remain in Pokrovsk, over 5,000 in Kostiantynivka – OVA

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 678 views
Women should no longer be silent: Deputy Prosecutor General on sexual harassment
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 2182 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11438 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 13749 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 10692 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 11051 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 9912 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 8766 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 16065 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
October 22, 09:23 AM • 17234 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.1m/s
79%
749mm
Popular news
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhotoOctober 22, 05:30 AM • 43780 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of EnergyOctober 22, 05:34 AM • 36499 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhotoOctober 22, 09:28 AM • 23971 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 22095 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 17694 views
Publications
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11388 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 13693 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 11744 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 17758 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 22162 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Ulf Kristersson
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Sweden
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 4380 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 30209 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 45234 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 54691 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 44723 views
Actual
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Film
Series
Social network
Shahed-136

Over a thousand people remain in Pokrovsk, over 5,000 in Kostiantynivka – OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

Filashkin reported that approximately 1,200 and 5,000 people remain in the frontline cities of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, respectively.

Over a thousand people remain in Pokrovsk, over 5,000 in Kostiantynivka – OVA

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the situation in the frontline cities of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka. Despite constant shelling, about 1,200 residents still remain in Pokrovsk, and more than 5,000 in Kostiantynivka. The evacuation of the population continues daily. Filashkin said this on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

Details

On the air of the national telethon, Filashkin noted that about 1,200 civilians remain in Pokrovsk, which has been under heavy Russian attacks for a long time. Last week, one family was evacuated from there, despite the difficult security situation.

About 1,200 people still remain in Pokrovsk. Last week, one family was evacuated from there.

– reported the head of the RMA.

Regarding Kostiantynivka, where the situation also remains tense, Filashkin emphasized that more than 5,000 people are in the city.

Number of battles at the front has decreased, but the enemy has become more active in the Oleksandrivka direction - General Staff22.10.25, 16:39 • 1132 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ulf Kristersson
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Sweden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine