Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, after a phone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, called on the European Union to reconsider its approach to energy policy and resume dialogue with Russia on oil and gas supplies. In his statement, he called the European Commission "a ship sailing towards death" when speaking about the situation with energy security in the EU. Fico wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

Fico stated that Brussels should create political and legal conditions for resuming the supply of strategic energy resources from all possible directions, including Russia. He also advocated for lifting restrictions on the import of Russian energy carriers and resuming the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

After Orbán's statement

The Slovak Prime Minister's statement came after Viktor Orbán called on the EU to lift sanctions and restrictions against Russian energy, explaining this by market risks amid the situation in the Middle East. Hungary had previously also publicly opposed new energy restrictions against Moscow.

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Fico stated that the governments of Slovakia and Hungary, according to him, are trying to protect their economies and citizens from the consequences of the European Commission's decisions, energy instability, and war. Separately, he advocated for launching a separate EU initiative for the earliest possible end to the war in Ukraine.

In response to Tusk's words about "Putin's dream," Orban demanded the "immediate" lifting of sanctions on Russian energy