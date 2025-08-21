Favbet Foundation became a partner of the children's FC "Olimp" from Irpin

Photo: FC "Olimp"

The new partner is the "Olimp" football club from Irpin — the parties signed a memorandum of cooperation in early July.

As part of the partnership, the club has already received a set of new equipment for young players. In the future, the foundation will promote the development of sports infrastructure and support the participation of the club's pupils in competitions of various levels.

"We are always happy to support those teams that work with children locally and form a culture of sports from the ground up. It is important for us that children in every city and village have access to quality training, feel supported, and have the motivation to stay in sports," — note the Favbet Foundation.

Photo: FC "Olimp"

The "Olimp" football club has been operating in Irpin for over 7 years and trains children of all age categories. The club's teams participate in competitions at both city, national, and international levels. Currently, over 200 pupils train at the club, and the management is actively working on expanding the training base and attracting new players.

Support for "Olimp" is part of the Favbet Foundation's systemic and long-term program aimed at developing mass football. Today, the foundation supports sections for children of servicemen and IDPs at the "Sport for All" Physical Health Center. In June, the all-Ukrainian Favbet Foundation Cup tournament also took place in Kyiv, bringing together 8 teams from different regions of the country.