Favbet Foundation and FAST have completed the first stage of first aid training for the sports community of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The first stage of first aid training for the sports community of Ukraine has been completed. 212 representatives from 7 Olympic sports have undergone 8-hour life-saving training.
The Favbet Foundation, together with FAST experts, summarized the first stage of a large-scale educational project aimed at improving safety in the sports environment. Thanks to a series of training sessions held in January-February 2025, more than 200 representatives of the sports community were able to master first aid skills in critical situations.
During the first stage, 10 comprehensive training sessions were conducted, involving 212 coaches, athletes, and sports infrastructure workers in 7 Olympic sports: artistic gymnastics, weightlifting, athletics, judo, rowing, Greco-Roman wrestling, and freestyle wrestling.
During the 8-hour sessions, participants learned cardiopulmonary resuscitation, how to stop bleeding, provide first aid for heart attacks and strokes, correctly call for an ambulance, and ensure their own safety.
The training sessions were held in an interactive format, where everyone had the opportunity to practice skills under the supervision of professional FAST instructors.
Photo: FAST First Aid and Special Training
"I was very impressed by the professionalism of the instructors and the content of the program. This is invaluable knowledge that should be accessible to all coaches and athletes" — says Mykyta Melnyk, a member of the Ukrainian national team in artistic gymnastics, who was fortunate to attend the first training session within the project.
Considering the high interest and positive feedback, the Favbet Foundation and FAST plan to scale up the project. In 2025, the organizers plan to conduct additional training sessions for another 1600–1800 representatives of the sports community.
"We have an ambitious task ahead of us — to make first aid training a systematic process in the sports environment. The demand for such knowledge is only growing, and we are grateful to our partners, thanks to whom we can expand this project" — says FAST director Yevheniya Zhurava.
FAST also noted that they have enough experience and resources to implement these ambitious plans, as they have been operating since 2014 and during this time have conducted first aid training for more than 70,000 citizens.
The Favbet Foundation, which systematically promotes the development of Ukrainian sports and social initiatives, announced its continued support for the project.
"We are convinced that every Ukrainian athlete should be prepared to act in emergency situations not only in competitions but also in life, especially today. This project is another important contribution to strengthening the culture of safety and mutual assistance in Ukrainian sports," emphasizes the Favbet Foundation.
Photo on the main page: FAST First Aid and Special Training