FAVBET became the title sponsor of FC "Rukh"

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
03:17 PM • 26273 views

01:34 PM • 64630 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 99987 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 126936 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 212338 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 105389 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 239346 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 170772 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 117868 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 146632 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

April 30, 08:04 AM • 104214 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 120605 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 65860 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 113287 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

01:19 PM • 77860 views
Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

03:42 PM • 35379 views

01:19 PM • 78872 views

April 30, 10:55 AM • 114315 views

Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 212338 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 171439 views
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

01:52 PM • 21560 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

12:48 PM • 24042 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

12:27 PM • 24125 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 66571 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 121332 views
ChatGPT

Instagram

Shahed-136

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

M1 Abrams

FAVBET became the title sponsor of FC "Rukh"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4324 views

FAVBET became the title sponsor of FC "Rukh", supporting the development of youth and national unity. The partnership aims to support fans, develop infrastructure and promote football.

FAVBET became the title sponsor of FC "Rukh"

FAVBET is taking its cooperation with FC Rukh to a new level - the company has become the team's title sponsor. This is a step towards supporting sports as an important tool for youth development, the formation of a healthy society and national unity, UNN reports.

FAVBET emphasizes that this is not just a partnership, but another step in supporting Ukrainian sports in the most difficult times.

Founder of FC Rukh Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy and Director of BK Favbet Ihor Siruk
Founder of FC Rukh Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy and Director of BK Favbet Ihor Siruk

It is a great pleasure to work with partners who are close to us in spirit, and "Rukh" is such a partner. In our cooperation, it is important that money is not the key factor, but common views on the development of Ukrainian football. Including the development of children's football, and there are almost no Academies like the one at "Rukh" in Ukraine. It is a pleasure that we are together in one team 

– said the director of BK Favbet Ihor Siruk. 

FC Rukh is one of the most dynamic clubs in Ukraine. The club pays special attention to the development of its own Academy, which is already one of the most powerful in the country, with more than 900 students.

"Supporting sports is our long-term strategy. We believe that it is through investing in infrastructure, youth and systemic football projects that we can develop Ukrainian football and form a strong, united society. FC Rukh is an example of a club that not only plays, but builds the future. And we are happy to be part of this movement forward," says Andriy Matyukha, founder of the FAVBET group of companies

The partnership between FAVBET and FC Rukh is designed for the long term. The parties are already preparing a number of joint projects aimed at supporting fans, developing infrastructure and promoting football among young people.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
Ukraine
