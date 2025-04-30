FAVBET became the title sponsor of FC "Rukh"

FAVBET is taking its cooperation with FC Rukh to a new level - the company has become the team's title sponsor. This is a step towards supporting sports as an important tool for youth development, the formation of a healthy society and national unity, UNN reports.

FAVBET emphasizes that this is not just a partnership, but another step in supporting Ukrainian sports in the most difficult times.

Founder of FC Rukh Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy and Director of BK Favbet Ihor Siruk

It is a great pleasure to work with partners who are close to us in spirit, and "Rukh" is such a partner. In our cooperation, it is important that money is not the key factor, but common views on the development of Ukrainian football. Including the development of children's football, and there are almost no Academies like the one at "Rukh" in Ukraine. It is a pleasure that we are together in one team – said the director of BK Favbet Ihor Siruk.

FC Rukh is one of the most dynamic clubs in Ukraine. The club pays special attention to the development of its own Academy, which is already one of the most powerful in the country, with more than 900 students.

"Supporting sports is our long-term strategy. We believe that it is through investing in infrastructure, youth and systemic football projects that we can develop Ukrainian football and form a strong, united society. FC Rukh is an example of a club that not only plays, but builds the future. And we are happy to be part of this movement forward," says Andriy Matyukha, founder of the FAVBET group of companies

The partnership between FAVBET and FC Rukh is designed for the long term. The parties are already preparing a number of joint projects aimed at supporting fans, developing infrastructure and promoting football among young people.