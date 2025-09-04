$41.360.01
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM • 22921 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM • 20053 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 20538 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 39395 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 22323 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 23878 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 22400 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 24387 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 45886 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Publications
Exclusives
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 13958 views
Father kidnapped his own child in Poland: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

In Tychy, Poland, a man kidnapped his 3.5-year-old son, dragging him into a car. Police detained him in Żory, the child was returned to his mother unharmed.

Father kidnapped his own child in Poland: what is known
Illustrative photo

In Tychy, Poland (Silesian Voivodeship), a man was detained who tried to kidnap a baby. This was reported by the Polish information portal "in Poland" with reference to the police, UNN reports.

An unknown man dragged the baby into a car on Elves Street and disappeared in an unknown direction. The police immediately launched a search throughout the region.

- the post says.

The incident occurred on September 2. After the police declared the man wanted throughout the region, the Skoda car was stopped in the city of Żory. The child was returned to the mother unharmed, and the suspect was detained.

According to official data, the kidnapper turned out to be the child's father — a citizen of Turkey who previously lived in Ukraine. The boy's mother is a citizen of Ukraine. The incident was classified as a so-called "parental abduction."

Currently, the case is being investigated by the Tychy police under the procedural supervision of the district prosecutor's office. Law enforcement officers are clarifying all the circumstances and motives of the man's actions.

Recall

In the village of Rivne, near the border with Poland, the body of a border guard was found without signs of life. The deceased had a standard weapon in his hand. A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

As noted by the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, possible witnesses have already been interviewed and a number of items have been seized,

Veronika Marchenko

