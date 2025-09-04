Father kidnapped his own child in Poland: what is known

Illustrative photo

In Tychy, Poland (Silesian Voivodeship), a man was detained who tried to kidnap a baby. This was reported by the Polish information portal "in Poland" with reference to the police, UNN reports.

An unknown man dragged the baby into a car on Elves Street and disappeared in an unknown direction. The police immediately launched a search throughout the region. - the post says.

The incident occurred on September 2. After the police declared the man wanted throughout the region, the Skoda car was stopped in the city of Żory. The child was returned to the mother unharmed, and the suspect was detained.

According to official data, the kidnapper turned out to be the child's father — a citizen of Turkey who previously lived in Ukraine. The boy's mother is a citizen of Ukraine. The incident was classified as a so-called "parental abduction."

Currently, the case is being investigated by the Tychy police under the procedural supervision of the district prosecutor's office. Law enforcement officers are clarifying all the circumstances and motives of the man's actions.

Recall

In the village of Rivne, near the border with Poland, the body of a border guard was found without signs of life. The deceased had a standard weapon in his hand. A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

As noted by the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, possible witnesses have already been interviewed and a number of items have been seized,