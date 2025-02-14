FAST and Favbet Foundation: a national first aid project for the sports community

Since the beginning of this year, the Ukrainian sports community has been actively working to improve its emergency preparedness. As part of the joint project of the FAST team and the Favbet Foundation, more than 1800 coaches and athletes from all regions of the country will be trained in modern methods of providing assistance

Results of the first stage

In January and February, the first stage of training took place, during which experienced FAST instructors conducted 10 sessions for 212 participants. The program included representatives of such sports as gymnastics, weightlifting and track and field, judo, rowing, Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling.

During the training, the athletes and coaches learned how to stop critical bleeding, help unconscious people, and perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation. These skills can be crucial in situations where every second counts.

Further cooperation between FAST and Favbet Foundation: Supporting and scaling the project

Given the high level of interest and positive feedback from participants, the program is expected to expand in 2025. Additional trainings will cover more than 1600 athletes in different regions of Ukraine. This is the first large-scale project of systematic first aid training among the country's sports community.

“We face serious challenges - we need not only to reach as many people as possible with this vital knowledge, but also to put such training on a systematic basis, as the demand is only growing. We are grateful to our partners, thanks to whom we can scale this project to the whole country even in such difficult times,” said FAST Director Yevheniia Zgurova.

“Investing in first aid training is an investment in the future of Ukraine”, - Favbet Foundation

The Favbet Foundation, a charitable foundation that systematically promotes the development of Ukrainian sports and social initiatives, said it would support the project until it is fully implemented.

“We are confident that investing in first aid training among athletes is an investment in the future of Ukraine. Through our activities, we strive to create a safe environment where everyone has the opportunity to develop and help others in critical situations. Supporting such initiatives is an integral part of our mission to develop sports and education in Ukraine,” the Favbet Foundation said.