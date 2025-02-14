FAST and Favbet Foundation: a national first aid project for the sports community

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 4039 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 48029 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 72399 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105593 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 74807 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117297 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101040 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113060 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153252 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109991 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 86980 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 54041 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 82487 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 41683 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105593 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117297 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153252 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143923 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176262 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 41742 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 82527 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134212 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136117 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164379 views
FAST and Favbet Foundation: a national first aid project for the sports community

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49027 views

Ukrainian athletes learn to save lives: New project from FAST and Favbet Foundation

Since the beginning of this year, the Ukrainian sports community has been actively working to improve its emergency preparedness. As part of the joint project of the FAST team and the Favbet Foundation, more than 1800 coaches and athletes from all regions of the country will be trained in modern methods of providing assistance

Results of the first stage

In January and February, the first stage of training took place, during which experienced FAST instructors conducted 10 sessions for 212 participants. The program included representatives of such sports as gymnastics, weightlifting and track and field, judo, rowing, Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling.

During the training, the athletes and coaches learned how to stop critical bleeding, help unconscious people, and perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation. These skills can be crucial in situations where every second counts.

Further cooperation between FAST and Favbet Foundation: Supporting and scaling the project

Given the high level of interest and positive feedback from participants, the program is expected to expand in 2025. Additional trainings will cover more than 1600 athletes in different regions of Ukraine. This is the first large-scale project of systematic first aid training among the country's sports community.

“We face serious challenges - we need not only to reach as many people as possible with this vital knowledge, but also to put such training on a systematic basis, as the demand is only growing. We are grateful to our partners, thanks to whom we can scale this project to the whole country even in such difficult times,” said FAST Director Yevheniia Zgurova.

“Investing in first aid training is an investment in the future of Ukraine”, - Favbet Foundation

The Favbet Foundation, a charitable foundation that systematically promotes the development of Ukrainian sports and social initiatives, said it would support the project until it is fully implemented.

“We are confident that investing in first aid training among athletes is an investment in the future of Ukraine. Through our activities, we strive to create a safe environment where everyone has the opportunity to develop and help others in critical situations. Supporting such initiatives is an integral part of our mission to develop sports and education in Ukraine,” the Favbet Foundation said.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SportsBusiness News
ukraineUkraine

