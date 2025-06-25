$41.790.08
Extract of criminal record with apostille can be obtained online - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

Ukrainians will be able to order an extract of criminal record with an apostille through "Diia" with postal delivery. The service is currently undergoing beta testing for everyone.

Extract of criminal record with apostille can be obtained online - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukrainians will be able to order an extract of criminal record with an apostille through the "Diia" application. The service is currently undergoing beta testing and includes delivery of the document by mail without a personal visit. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the state services "Diia".

Details

The Ministry of Digital Transformation, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, are launching beta testing of a new service - issuing an extract of criminal record with an apostille online.

The new service will allow you to do this without queues and completely remotely - with subsequent delivery of the original by mail.

Who can participate in the testing

To participate in beta testing, you must have:

  • verified RNOKPP (identification code);
    • internal or foreign passport in the application "Diia";
      • registered place of residence.

        You can sign up at the link on the "Diia" portal.

        Reference

        An extract of criminal record with an apostille is needed, in particular, for employment abroad, visa processing or submission of documents to foreign institutions.

        Andrey Kulik

        Andrey Kulik

        SocietyTechnologies
        Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Tesla
