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Explosives and backpacks with detonators found near gas pipeline from Hungary in Serbia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5276 views

Serbian security forces conducted a large-scale operation near Kanjiža due to a threat of sabotage on the gas pipeline. Packages with explosives were found, and security at facilities has been strengthened.

Explosives and backpacks with detonators found near gas pipeline from Hungary in Serbia

In Serbia, law enforcement and military conducted a large-scale operation due to a threat to critical gas infrastructure in the Kanjiža area. Suspicious objects, possibly containing explosives, were found at the scene. This was reported by the Serbian media outlet RTV, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the Subotica Prosecutor's Office, units of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs were involved in the operation. Criminal and military police officers, special forces, sappers, and dog handlers were dispatched to the area. In total, more than 130 law enforcement officers were involved, as well as helicopters. Roads between settlements were blocked.

The operation was aimed at preventing possible sabotage and ensuring the safety of residents. Official details regarding the origin of the found objects are currently not disclosed.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić confirmed the discovery of explosives near the gas pipeline.

Our army and police this morning near the settlement of Velebit found two backpacks and two large packages of explosives with detonators

 - he stated.

According to Vučić, he informed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán about the incident. He also added that the security of other energy facilities in the country would be strengthened.

Serbia and UNDP allocate €2 million for Ukraine's energy system03.04.26, 13:06 • 5755 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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