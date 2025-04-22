Explosions Near Russian Federation Arsenal in Vladimir Oblast: Casualties Reported, Evacuation Underway

As a result of explosions in the Vladimir region of Russia, three people were injured. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, reports UNN.

Details

The explosions occurred in the Kirzhach district of the Vladimir region, where one of the military units of the Russian army is located. Later it became known that the 51st arsenal of the main rocket and artillery department of the armed forces of the Russian Federation is located there.

As a result, three people were injured. Evacuation of the population is also underway, more than 2,000 people have already been evacuated from the affected area. In addition, traffic was blocked on the A-108 highway in the area from 146 to 167 kilometers.

