NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 36038 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 55684 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 81468 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 134425 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 109313 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 221872 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 113249 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 84291 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68853 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42466 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Publications
Exclusives
Explosions Near Russian Federation Arsenal in Vladimir Oblast: Casualties Reported, Evacuation Underway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

Explosions rang out at the 51st arsenal of the Russian Federation in the Kirzhach district of the Vladimir region. As a result, three people were injured, and more than 2,000 people were evacuated.

Explosions Near Russian Federation Arsenal in Vladimir Oblast: Casualties Reported, Evacuation Underway

As a result of explosions in the Vladimir region of Russia, three people were injured. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, reports UNN.

Details

The explosions occurred in the Kirzhach district of the Vladimir region, where one of the military units of the Russian army is located. Later it became known that the 51st arsenal of the main rocket and artillery department of the armed forces of the Russian Federation is located there.

As a result, three people were injured. Evacuation of the population is also underway, more than 2,000 people have already been evacuated from the affected area. In addition, traffic was blocked on the A-108 highway in the area from 146 to 167 kilometers.

Explosions Heard Near Russian Army Missile Arsenal - Photos and Videos 22.04.25, 17:02 • 4054 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
