Explosions in Kherson, enemy shells the city
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops intensify shelling of Kherson; authorities urge residents to seek shelter immediately.
The Russian army is shelling Kherson, the head of the city's military administration Roman Mrochko said in Telegram, UNN reports. He urged people to stay in shelters.
The enemy is heavily shelling Kherson! Dear citizens, go to the shelter and stay in safe places!
