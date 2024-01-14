Occupants attacked firefighters with a drone in Kherson region: four firefighters wounded

In Kherson region, russian occupation forces attacked a local fire department in Stanislav with a drone. This was stated by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .

Four firefighters were injured. They were diagnosed with contusions, explosive and brain injuries - Prokudin summarized.

According to him, after medical care, the victims refused to be hospitalized.

In the Kherson region , the russians concentrated their efforts around the village of Krynky, trying to drive out Ukrainian troops.

It is known that there are still civilians in dangerous areas on the left bank of the Kherson region. Currently, it is about 10 thousand people.

