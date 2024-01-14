Occupants attacked firefighters with a drone in Kherson region: four firefighters wounded
Kyiv • UNN
russian troops attacked a firefighting unit in the village of Stanislav. Four firefighters were wounded, but they refused hospitalization.
In Kherson region, russian occupation forces attacked a local fire department in Stanislav with a drone. This was stated by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .
Details
Four firefighters were injured. They were diagnosed with contusions, explosive and brain injuries
According to him, after medical care, the victims refused to be hospitalized.
Recall
In the Kherson region , the russians concentrated their efforts around the village of Krynky, trying to drive out Ukrainian troops.
It is known that there are still civilians in dangerous areas on the left bank of the Kherson region. Currently, it is about 10 thousand people.
