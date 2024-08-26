Explosions heard in Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, the sounds of explosions are reported, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.



Details

Sounds of explosions are heard in Kryvyi Rih, Suspilne correspondents report.



Earlier, the Air Force warned about the movement of attack UAVs:

1. Several groups of attack UAVs in the Kyiv region, heading for Bila Tserkva.

2. UAVs on the border of Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions, heading east.

3. Several groups of UAVs in the north of Cherkasy region.

4. "Shahed" in Poltava region, heading northeast.

5. "Shahed" in the north of Kherson region heading for Kryvyi Rih.

Air alert is still in effect in a number of regions.

Russia's massive attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region: the consequences