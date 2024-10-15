Explosion occurs in Mykolaiv after warning of missile threat
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv after an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine. The air force warned of a missile threat due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K.
Details
An explosion was heard in Mykolaiv, Suspilne correspondents report.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of a missile threat throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K.
“Missile danger throughout Ukraine! MiG-31K takeoff!” the Ukrainian Air Force said in a Telegram post.
