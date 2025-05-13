Exchange rate on May 13: hryvnia has strengthened

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.5387/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 0.8 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.53/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 46.15/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 10.88/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:45:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.80-41.20, the euro at UAH 47.00-46.30, the zloty at UAH 11.30-10.65;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.40-41.47, the euro - at UAH 46.30-46.70, the zloty at UAH 11.03-10.90;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.45-41.50/USD and UAH 46.09-46.13/EUR, respectively.

