Exchange rate on June 4: the dollar fell slightly
Kyiv
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 40.4813/USD., which strengthened the hryvnia by 5 kopecks.

The official dollar exchange rate is 40.48 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro-Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 43.89/euro.
According to the data on the profile sites, as of 9: 10 am:
- The dollar can be bought for 41.10 UAH, and sold for 40.50 in banks. Euros can be bought for 44.70 UAH, and sold for 43.95 UAH in banks.
- In exchangers, the dollar is traded at the rate of 40.90−41.05 UAH, and the euro — at 44.50−44.70 UAH.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 40.43−40.45 UAH/USD, respectively. for the dollar and 44.87-44.88 UAH / euro for the euro.
