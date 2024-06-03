Exchange rate on June 3: hryvnia updated its historical low

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 40.5373/USD., which devalued the hryvnia by 5 kopecks, reports UNN with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 40.53 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro-Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 43.98/euro.

The hryvnia continues to fall: the NBU once again raised the dollar exchange rate to a historic high

According to the data on the profile sites, as of 9: 10 am:

The dollar can be bought for 41.10 UAH, and sold for 40.50 in banks. Euros can be bought for 44.70 UAH, and sold for 43.85 UAH in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.00-41.10 UAH, and the euro - at 44.55-44.73 UAH.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 40.55-40.59 UAH/USD, respectively. for the dollar and 44.07-44.10 UAH/euro for the euro.

Recall

Ukraine and the IMF have reached an agreement on the fourth revision of the розшир 15.6 billion extended financing program, which paves the way for Ukraine to receive a тран 2.2 billion tranche.