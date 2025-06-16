Exchange rate on June 16: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.4466 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 4 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.44 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at the level of 47.69 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 11.15 UAH/PLN.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 08:45:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.68-41.15 UAH, the euro at 48.25-47.60 UAH, the zloty at 11.60-10.70 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.40-41.45 UAH, the euro - at 48.05-48.25 UAH, the zloty at 11.15-11.25 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.46-41.50 UAH/USD and 47.79-47.82 UAH/EUR, respectively.

Renting a home in Ukraine has become more expensive again: in which regions is it the most