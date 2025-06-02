Exchange rate for June 2: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at the level of UAH 41.5261/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 0.2 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.52/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 47.07/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.07/PLN. According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:

in banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.71-41.20, the euro at UAH 47.59-46.80, the zloty at UAH 11.40-10.75;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.40-41.45, the euro at UAH 47.17-47.35, the zloty at UAH 11.03-11.13;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.56-41.60/USD and UAH 47.04-47.08/EUR, respectively.

