"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema

Actress Michelle Yeoh, who won an Oscar for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once", will receive an honorary "Golden Bear" for her contribution to cinema. This is reported by UNN with reference to Spiegel and Variety.

Details

Malaysian actress of Chinese descent Michelle Yeoh, known for various films, including "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (for which she received the main world film award - an Oscar), will be awarded an honorary "Golden Bear" at the Berlinale for her lifetime achievements.

The ceremony will take place as part of the film festival's opening on February 12.

Michelle Yeoh is a visionary and performer whose work transcends geographical, linguistic, and cinematic boundaries. .. Her captivating charisma, bold creative choices, and distinctive style have influenced generations of filmmakers and film enthusiasts at the Berlinale and around the world. - reads the statement by festival director Tricia Tuttle.

The actress, who was a member of the international jury of the Berlin Film Festival in 1999, noted that the German capital has always held a special place in her heart.

It was one of the first festivals to embrace my work with such warmth and generosity. To return here after so many years and see my film career appreciated means a lot to me. - said Michelle Yeoh.

Reference

In the early 1990s, Yeoh gained popularity through films such as "Yes, Madam, Royal Warriors," "Police Story 3," and "Wing Chun."

The actress gained international recognition in 1997 when she played the role of Chinese secret agent Wai Lin in the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies."

In 2023, the Malaysian actress received an Oscar for Best Actress in the film "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Yeoh became the first actress of Asian descent to receive an award in this category.

That historic moment became an important milestone for the representation of Asian artists in world cinema. - say representatives of the Berlinale.

Recall

At the 75th Berlin Film Festival, the Ukrainian film "Timeline" about schools during the war was shown. Among the 19 competition films, new works by Richard Linklater and Lucile Hadzihalilovic were also presented.

