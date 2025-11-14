"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema

$42.060.03
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
03:39 PM • 13167 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 12606 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 13006 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 13647 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 26982 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
01:14 PM • 22594 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
November 14, 09:52 AM • 47010 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30641 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55447 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermath
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
01:14 PM • 22573 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks like
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 09:52 AM • 46996 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:40 PM • 276672 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the Vatican
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1944 views

Actress Michelle Yeoh, Oscar winner for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," will receive the Honorary Golden Bear at the Berlinale. The award ceremony will take place on February 12 at the opening of the film festival.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema

Actress Michelle Yeoh, who won an Oscar for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once", will receive an honorary "Golden Bear" for her contribution to cinema. This is reported by UNN with reference to Spiegel and Variety.

Details

Malaysian actress of Chinese descent Michelle Yeoh, known for various films, including "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (for which she received the main world film award - an Oscar), will be awarded an honorary "Golden Bear" at the Berlinale for her lifetime achievements.

The ceremony will take place as part of the film festival's opening on February 12.

Michelle Yeoh is a visionary and performer whose work transcends geographical, linguistic, and cinematic boundaries. .. Her captivating charisma, bold creative choices, and distinctive style have influenced generations of filmmakers and film enthusiasts at the Berlinale and around the world.

- reads the statement by festival director Tricia Tuttle.

The actress, who was a member of the international jury of the Berlin Film Festival in 1999, noted that the German capital has always held a special place in her heart.

It was one of the first festivals to embrace my work with such warmth and generosity. To return here after so many years and see my film career appreciated means a lot to me.

- said Michelle Yeoh.

Reference

In the early 1990s, Yeoh gained popularity through films such as "Yes, Madam, Royal Warriors," "Police Story 3," and "Wing Chun."

The actress gained international recognition in 1997 when she played the role of Chinese secret agent Wai Lin in the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies."

In 2023, the Malaysian actress received an Oscar for Best Actress in the film "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Yeoh became the first actress of Asian descent to receive an award in this category.

That historic moment became an important milestone for the representation of Asian artists in world cinema.

- say representatives of the Berlinale.

Recall

At the 75th Berlin Film Festival, the Ukrainian film "Timeline" about schools during the war was shown. Among the 19 competition films, new works by Richard Linklater and Lucile Hadzihalilovic were also presented.

