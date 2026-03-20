Every second Ukrainian is ready to endure the war for as long as necessary - poll

Every second citizen of Ukraine is ready to endure the war for as long as it takes. This is reported by UNN with reference to a sociological survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Details

The survey was conducted from March 1 to March 8. 1003 citizens of Ukraine aged 18 and older were interviewed in all territories controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. According to the study, between the end of January and mid-February 2026, there was a significant decrease in the proportion of those willing to endure the war for as long as necessary.

If at the end of January there were 65% of such people, then in mid-February - already 52%. Sociologists note: the March survey confirms the revealed negative dynamics, but without further deterioration (at least for now). Thus, 54% of Ukrainians are ready to endure the war for as long as necessary. At the same time, 28% of citizens speak of a shorter period (several months-half a year).

The authors of the study added that the main segment of the decrease in readiness to endure the war are those who were настроены on a difficult exchange of control over the Donetsk region in exchange for security guarantees.

Perhaps these people at the end of January had elevated expectations from the outcome of the negotiations (and, in particular, taking into account that Kyrylo Budanov is part of the Ukrainian delegation). However, when it became more obvious in February that the negotiations were not leading to real progress, this had a demoralizing effect on this segment of the population. - the study results state.

Recall

According to a KMIS survey, the majority of Ukrainians oppose holding elections while the war continues - 69% support them only after the end of hostilities.