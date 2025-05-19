European Commission worsens forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

$41.500.03
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 20262 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 26540 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 108961 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 40849 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41597 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 34478 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 25202 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 62710 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34867 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73875 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Popular news

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

09:23 AM • 10312 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

09:38 AM • 13655 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

09:45 AM • 4442 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

09:50 AM • 18830 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38092 views
Publications

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 20284 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 109028 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 62725 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 238037 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 450487 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

UNN Lite

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38391 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 103487 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 190384 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 92357 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 93014 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

European Commission worsens forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1548 views

The European Commission has lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth to 2% in 2025 due to attacks on infrastructure. Inflation is expected to rise to 12.6% due to rising energy prices.

European Commission worsens forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

The European Commission has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth to 2% in 2025 and 4.7% in 2026, UNN reports, citing a new report.

Details

As noted in the European Commission, while Ukraine's economy continued to show resilience to Russia's aggressive war, the growth momentum weakened in the second half of 2024 due to increased attacks on critical infrastructure, which led to disruptions in energy supply and increased production costs.

Against the background of the war continuing to put significant pressure on production capacity and business sentiment, growth is projected to slow further to 2.0% in 2025, before rebounding to 4.7% in 2026, as early reconstruction efforts are expected to take hold.

Inflation is projected to rise to 12.6% in 2025 due to a sharp increase in energy and labor costs, and then ease in 2026 as supply-side pressures ease. Persistent spending needs are expected to keep the government deficit high throughout the forecast period.

Addition

In the fall of 2024, the European Commission predicted Ukraine's GDP growth at 2.8% in 2025 and 5.9% in 2026.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
European Commission
Ukraine
