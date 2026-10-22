European countries are discussing the possibility of appointing a negotiator who would hold direct talks with kremlin chief vladimir putin on peace in Ukraine. This is reported by Politico, citing European officials, UNN reports.

Details

"There is growing awareness among European governments that they may soon have to put forward a candidate for direct negotiations with Russian leader vladimir putin on a peace agreement for Ukraine. The main problem is deciding who should take on such a dangerous task," the publication writes.

According to the publication, the issue of direct contacts with moscow became relevant again after US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff visited russia. He reportedly discussed with putin a proposal to hold a trilateral summit involving Donald Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with the aim of achieving a ceasefire.

"putin ignores the European Union as an authority. He does not want to talk to Ursula von der Leyen; he does not talk to Kaja Kallas. He has stopped communicating with other European leaders, including Emmanuel Macron," Czech President Petr Pavel said.

He also added that the EU should "identify a person or group of people who will speak on behalf of Europe. Not necessarily EU or NATO representatives, but simply leaders whom others will give a mandate to negotiate."

"In recent days, Trump has disappointed Ukraine and its European allies by talking to putin over their heads and becoming increasingly willing to side with russia in the nearly five-year war. This has reignited debate in Brussels and beyond about the need for Europe to have its own direct link with the kremlin to protect the region's interests and strengthen Ukraine's ability to resist a one-sided deal," the publication writes.

"Although it sticks in one's throat, I think it would be good to have some channel of communication with putin. I am not optimistic that it will achieve anything significant in the short term, but having a channel that can then be used when such an opportunity arises is a good thing," said David Lidington, a distinguished fellow at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

However, diplomats and officials disagree on who would best represent Europe.

At the same time, according to available information, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, has previously held direct talks with Donald Trump on trade. The office of European Council President António Costa has also established a channel of communication with the kremlin through his office.

"EU High Representative Kaja Kallas is another potential player who speaks on behalf of European interests in general," the publication writes.

"But the Brussels bubble must acknowledge that a deal with putin and Trump will not be dictated by EU protocols," according to a diplomat from a European Union country.

"We cannot show up when two or three people are speaking on behalf of the EU. The choice of who ultimately represents the EU will be based on what brings the greatest benefit, not on personal power struggles or narcissistic preferences," the diplomat said.

To remind you

putin's aide stated that russia was ready to resume trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States in the 10th days of November. Peace and economic projects were also discussed in st. petersburg.