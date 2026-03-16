EU expects Hungary to fulfill agreements on 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine - Kallas

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas hopes that when it comes to the issue of the EU loan for Ukraine of 90 billion euros, Hungary will not have to be pressured and that it will adhere to the agreements it itself approved, as she stated on Monday before the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, writes UNN.

This is, in essence, ensuring the implementation of decisions that have already been made at the leadership level. Hungary also agreed to this decision. So, this is ensuring the implementation of these decisions. I know that President Costa and President von der Leyen are dealing with this issue. At the end of this week, we will also have a meeting of the European Council, so, I hope, we will not pressure Hungary to approve or not approve, but to adhere to the agreements they also concluded