"eRecovery" will be temporarily unavailable in "Diia"

The "eRecovery" service will be temporarily unavailable in "Diia" due to technical work, the Ministry of Development warned on Saturday, writes UNN.

The "eRecovery" service will temporarily not work in "Diia". From 20:00 on 16.08.2025 to 08:00 on 18.08.2025, SE "NAIS" will carry out technical work on the maintenance of state registers of the Ministry of Justice. - the ministry announced on social media.

As reported, "since the data from these registers are used to verify ownership, the "eRecovery" service will not work on the portal and in the "Diia" application during the technical work."

"eRecovery": IDPs will be able to claim compensation for housing destroyed during occupation