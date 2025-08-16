"eRecovery" will be temporarily unavailable in "Diia"

$41.450.00
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
07:28 AM • 14307 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 122207 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 136920 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 96337 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 90506 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 78353 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 122669 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 224517 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 87728 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Popular news
Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to WashingtonAugust 15, 11:40 PM • 28293 views
"This is not diplomacy, but theater": Schumer on Trump's meeting with PutinVideoAugust 16, 01:12 AM • 35922 views
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"August 16, 01:33 AM • 76348 views
Thousands of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Federation cannot leave the front after the expiration of their contract - "I Want to Live" project03:52 AM • 23126 views
Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNN06:49 AM • 23005 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 224559 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 195344 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 201925 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 215719 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 298959 views
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideo07:05 AM • 7282 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal03:37 AM • 14852 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 59200 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 130633 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 210656 views
"eRecovery" will be temporarily unavailable in "Diia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2570 views

The eRecovery service will be unavailable from 20:00 on 16.08.2025 to 08:00 on 18.08.2025. The reason is technical work by SE "NAIS" on maintaining state registers of the Ministry of Justice.

"eRecovery" will be temporarily unavailable in "Diia"

The "eRecovery" service will be temporarily unavailable in "Diia" due to technical work, the Ministry of Development warned on Saturday, writes UNN.

The "eRecovery" service will temporarily not work in "Diia". From 20:00 on 16.08.2025 to 08:00 on 18.08.2025, SE "NAIS" will carry out technical work on the maintenance of state registers of the Ministry of Justice.

- the ministry announced on social media.

As reported, "since the data from these registers are used to verify ownership, the "eRecovery" service will not work on the portal and in the "Diia" application during the technical work."

"eRecovery": IDPs will be able to claim compensation for housing destroyed during occupation07.07.25, 14:19 • 1931 view

Julia Shramko

SocietyReal Estate
Diia (service)
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine