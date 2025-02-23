“Energoatom is preparing to build two new power units using Westinghouse technology

NNEGC Energoatom is preparing to build the fifth and sixth power units using AP1000 technology from the American company Westinghouse. This was announced by the company's CEO Petro Kotin in an interview with the Energo LIVE program, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kotin, Energoatom and Westinghouse have signed a memorandum and several contracts for the supply of equipment and services. After the feasibility study is approved, the documents will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers and later to the Parliament to adopt a separate law on the construction of power units.

We have a very friendly and reliable relationship with Westinghouse. It is one of our strategic partners. And we trust Westinghouse. Westinghouse trusts us.

So this allows us to expand our cooperation and start a lot of different projects in different areas of nuclear energy with Westinghouse Kotin noted.

According to him, the construction of one power unit can take about five years, provided that the work is properly financed and organized. As an example, Kotin cited the fourth power unit of Zaporizhzhya NPP, which was built in just 48 months.

For reference

AP 1000 are the most modern Generation III+ reactors that have improved safety systems and can quickly respond to changes in the power system. The implementation of the project to build the fifth and sixth power units is extremely important, especially after the loss of part of the maneuvering capacities of other generating units due to Russian attacks.

