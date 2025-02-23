“Energoatom is preparing to build two new power units using Westinghouse technology

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 8485 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 27100 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 19541 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 103949 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 86572 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110991 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116300 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145097 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115061 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168751 views

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 83739 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 40101 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 66560 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101491 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 29007 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 27100 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 103949 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145097 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136170 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168751 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 9943 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130775 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132770 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161432 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140932 views
“Energoatom is preparing to build two new power units using Westinghouse technology

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104053 views

NNEGC Energoatom is preparing to build the fifth and sixth AP1000 power units from Westinghouse. The construction of one unit can take about 5 years, subject to proper financing.

NNEGC Energoatom is preparing to build the fifth and sixth power units using AP1000 technology from the American company Westinghouse. This was announced by the company's CEO Petro Kotin in an interview with the Energo LIVE program, UNN reports.

Details 

According to Kotin, Energoatom and Westinghouse have signed a memorandum and several contracts for the supply of equipment and services. After the feasibility study is approved, the documents will be submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers and later to the Parliament to adopt a separate law on the construction of power units.

We have a very friendly and reliable relationship with Westinghouse. It is one of our strategic partners. And we trust Westinghouse. Westinghouse trusts us.
So this allows us to expand our cooperation and start a lot of different projects in different areas of nuclear energy with Westinghouse

Kotin noted.

According to him, the construction of one power unit can take about five years, provided that the work is properly financed and organized. As an example, Kotin cited the fourth power unit of Zaporizhzhya NPP, which was built in just 48 months.

For reference

AP 1000 are the most modern Generation III+ reactors  that have improved safety systems and can quickly respond to changes in the power system. The implementation of the project to build the fifth and sixth power units is extremely important, especially after the loss of part of the maneuvering capacities of other generating units due to Russian attacks.

It will help Ukraine not only to do without imports, but also to provide more cheap electricity: Zelensky on the construction of KhNPP units

Alina Volianska

EconomyPoliticsTechnologies
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising