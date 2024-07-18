Enemy reconnaissance drone shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region

An enemy reconnaissance drone was shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region , the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"A reconnaissance UAV was shot down over the region. A unit of the Vostok military-industrial complex practiced on the enemy target," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

All of the 16 Shaheds and two of the three missiles were shot down in the sky over Ukraine at night