Enemy fired three times at Sumy region during the night: 14 explosions recorded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Sumy region three times at night and in the morning, resulting in 14 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
Seredyno-Budska (8 explosions), Esmanska (2 explosions) and Velykopysarivska (4 explosions) communities were shelled.
Recall
The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 503,800 people, 7692 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment