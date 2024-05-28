Enemy fired three times at Sumy region during the night: 14 explosions recorded

Russian troops shelled Sumy region three times at night and in the morning, resulting in 14 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

During the night and morning, Russian troops reportedly carried out three attacks on the border areas of Sumy region, resulting in 14 explosions.

Seredyno-Budska (8 explosions), Esmanska (2 explosions) and Velykopysarivska (4 explosions) communities were shelled.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 503,800 people, 7692 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment