Enemy fired 88 shells in Kherson region, hit port infrastructure in Kherson

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 21 times, attacking, in particular, the port infrastructure in Kherson, with no casualties, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Monday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 21 attacks, launching 88 shells, using artillery, mortars and UAVs. (...) No civilian casualties were reported - Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, the enemy fired 16 shells at the city of Kherson.

"Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; port infrastructure in Kherson," Prokudin said.

