Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90457 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109268 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152026 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155931 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251869 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174511 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165719 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148376 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226688 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113080 views

Enemy fired 88 shells in Kherson region, hit port infrastructure in Kherson

Enemy fired 88 shells in Kherson region, hit port infrastructure in Kherson

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36043 views

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 21 times at Kherson region, in particular, attacking the port infrastructure in Kherson.

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 21 times, attacking, in particular, the port infrastructure in Kherson, with no casualties, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Monday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy made 21 attacks, launching 88 shells, using artillery, mortars and UAVs. (...) No civilian casualties were reported 

- Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, the enemy fired 16 shells at the city of Kherson.

"Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; port infrastructure in Kherson," Prokudin said.

Air defense shoots down 4 Shahed drones over Kharkiv region19.02.24, 08:00 • 32349 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising