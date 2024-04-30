Enemy drones strike a grain warehouse in Chernihiv region, causing a fire

Enemy drones hit a grain warehouse in one of the villages of Novhorod-Siverska community in Chernihiv region this morning, causing a fire that was extinguished, said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA, on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Addendum

As reported by the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Russian troops struck the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons in 7 cases during the day. 44 explosions were recorded.