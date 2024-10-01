Enemy attack on the market in Kherson: six wounded have been reported

As a result of an enemy attack on a market in the center of Kherson this morning, six people were killed and as many wounded, MVA head Roman Mrochko said on Tuesday, UNN reports .

Russian troops attacked the center of Kherson with artillery around 9 a.m., hitting a public transport stop.