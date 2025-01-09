Employee of the Belgian Prime Minister's Office suffered from a letter with poison

An unknown person sent a letter with a toxic substance to the office of Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Kroo. The employee who opened the envelope was hospitalized. Politico writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred on November 22, when an employee discovered a white powder in a letter received by the office of the Belgian Prime Minister.

After analyzing the substance , the Brussels prosecutor's office said Wednesday night that the letter contained a toxic substance - strychnine, Le Soir reported. It is used to control small rodents. However, strychnine can be deadly if ingested and can cause skin irritation on contact.

"She was opening the letter and was subsequently injured. She was then taken to the hospital, no one else was injured," Barend Leits, de Kroo's spokesman, explained on Thursday.

"Obviously, this incident has shaken the Prime Minister and his staff. Fortunately, our colleague is now feeling well, and at the time all procedures were strictly followed to prevent further damage," he added.

Similar letters were also found in the office of the country's interior minister on November 20 and December 9, but no injuries were reported. It is not yet clear whether these incidents are connected.

