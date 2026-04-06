Emergency power outages in Kyiv and several regions

Emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Due to the difficult situation in the energy system caused by Russian shelling, emergency power outages have been applied in several regions of Ukraine. - Ukrenergo reported.

After the situation stabilizes, emergency blackouts will be replaced by scheduled hourly outage schedules.

"Kyiv: emergency shutdowns applied by order of Ukrenergo," DTEK reported, among others.

Russian attacks blacked out parts of 5 regions - the most difficult situation is in Chernihiv region, 16.7 thousand families are without electricity in Odesa