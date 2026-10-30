Emergency power outages are possible across Ukraine; following Russian attack on Dnipro, power partially restored

Russia has continued its attacks on the energy sector, and as of the morning of October 30, there are new power outages in Kyiv and four regions. Emergency power cutoffs are possible in some regions. In Dnipropetrovsk region, following the massive Russian attack on the energy sector, 190,000 consumers are still without power; emergency outages are already in effect. UNN reports this, citing the Ministry of Energy.

Situation in Dnipro region

"Following Russia’s massive attack on Dnipropetrovsk region’s energy infrastructure, more than 190,000 consumers remain without power. The equipment has sustained serious damage. Emergency restoration work has already begun. Energy workers have managed to restore power to critical infrastructure facilities and some consumers. The work is ongoing," the Ministry of Energy reported.

"Due to equipment damage in Dnipropetrovsk region, emergency outages are being implemented. The schedules published earlier are currently not in effect there. The return to predictable schedules will take place after the situation in the energy system stabilizes. We thank consumers for their understanding and resilience. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power to homes as quickly as possible," the ministry said.

Enemy attacks

"Over the past day, Russia continued attacking energy infrastructure facilities. As of this morning, we have new power outages affecting consumers in Kyiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv regions," the statement said.

Restoration work is ongoing everywhere that the security situation allows.

Schedules and emergency outages

"Due to the ongoing Russian attacks, measures to restrict electricity consumption are being implemented today in some regions of Ukraine," the Ministry of Energy said.

As noted, these measures are necessary to balance the energy system and preserve its stable operation.

"If the situation worsens in some regions, emergency outages may additionally be implemented," the Ministry of Energy reported.

The attack on Dnipro left more than 350,000 subscribers without electricity