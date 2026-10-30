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The attack on Dnipro left more than 350,000 subscribers without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1334 views

More than 350,000 subscribers in Dnipro and nearby settlements were left without electricity due to the Russian attack. Water utilities switched to generators.

The attack on Dnipro left more than 350,000 subscribers without electricity

As a result of the enemy attack on Dnipro, more than 350,000 subscribers in the city and nearby settlements were left without electricity. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, energy workers are working to restore the electricity supply.

Water supply and wastewater treatment pumping stations are being switched to backup power from generators

- Hanzha stated.

We remind you

On the evening of Thursday, October 29, a blackout occurred in Dnipro due to a series of Russian attacks.

Russian strikes on Dnipro throughout October — the city has declared mourning for all those killed29.10.26, 18:58 • 3446 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Power outage
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Dnipro (city)