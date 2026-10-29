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Russian strikes on Dnipro throughout October — the city has declared mourning for all those killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

On October 30, Dnipro declared a day of mourning for the 14 people killed at the railway station and the nine victims of attacks throughout October. The injured remain in hospitals.

Russian strikes on Dnipro throughout October — the city has declared mourning for all those killed

On Friday, October 30, a day of mourning was declared in Dnipro for those killed as a result of the drone attack on the railway station on October 29, as well as for those killed throughout October of this year. This was reported by Mayor Borys Filatov, according to UNN.

Details

Tomorrow will be a day of mourning in Dnipro. For the 14 victims whom Russia killed in the morning at the railway station, and for nine more of our fellow citizens whose lives Russian monsters took over the past month. I do not know whether it will ever be possible to forget the horror of what was seen. Whether the lump in the throat will disappear one day—after today and not only today. And whether there are words sufficient to express condolences to the families, to describe the pain and fury over everything that is happening. But I know that we need hope

- the post says.

Filatov also published a screenshot of the order concerning the day of mourning in the city on October 30.

The wounded are now recovering in city hospitals. After several-hour operations, stabilization on ventilators, and the removal of dozens of fragments from their bodies. We hope for the best

- the mayor said.

We remind you

On Thursday, October 29, a Russian drone attacked the railway station in Dnipro. A passenger train was hit: 13 people were killed, but the number later rose to 14.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian strike with a jet-powered drone on the railway station in Dnipro and showed the first footage from the site of the enemy attack.

Meanwhile, Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Defense Council, reported that among those killed and injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro were residents of Zaporizhzhia who were waiting for the train.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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