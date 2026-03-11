Elina Svitolina advanced to the 1/8 finals of the prestigious WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells

Ukraine's top-ranked player Elina Svitolina continues her successful performance at the tournament in California, securing a confident victory in the third round of the competition. The Ukrainian tennis player defeated American Ashlyn Krueger in two sets. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Svitolina demonstrated consistent play on her serve and a high conversion rate of break points. The match lasted just over an hour and ended with a score of 6:4, 6:2 in favor of the Ukrainian.

Path to the quarterfinals and next opponent

The victory over the US representative allowed Svitolina to enter the top sixteen strongest participants of the tournament.

In the 1/8 finals, Elina will face Czech tennis player Kateřina Siniaková, who previously knocked out one of the tournament favorites. For the Ukrainian athlete, this match will be an important test of her form on the way to the decisive stages of the WTA 1000 series tournament.

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina becomes world number nine