Electronic military registration document will be valid for no more than a year - Cabinet of Ministers

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced amendments to the procedure for processing and issuing military registration documents for conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists, which stipulate that a military registration document in electronic form will be valid for no more than a year.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, and MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for processing and issuing military registration documents for conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists, in terms of the military registration document in electronic form.

It is specified that the military registration document will display a QR code. The validity period of the military registration document in electronic form, as well as the conditions under which it is considered invalid, is set.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko clarified that it will be valid for no more than one year. The law also establishes a list of information that makes up the QR code of a military registration document and the conditions under which such a document can be printed.

Recall

