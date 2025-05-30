Electricity consumption is falling amid warming, but it is worth turning on powerful appliances during the day - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
Electricity consumption is falling thanks to the weather and solar power plants. Ukrenergo asks to use powerful appliances from 10:00 to 18:00 to support the energy system.
Electricity consumption is showing a downward trend amid improving weather, but it is advisable to shift active energy consumption to daytime and use powerful equipment from 10:00 to 18:00, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Friday, writes UNN.
Details
"Electricity consumption is showing a downward trend. Today, May 30, as of 9:30, its level was 3.8% lower than at the same time the previous day. This is due to cloudless weather in most regions, which leads to efficient operation of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in energy consumption from the general network," the statement said.
Yesterday, May 29, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - 3.5% lower than the maximum of the previous day. This was explained by a significant warming throughout Ukraine.
Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.
"Given the high efficiency of solar power plants, it is advisable to shift active energy consumption to daytime today. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.
Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal29.04.25, 13:23 • 95807 views