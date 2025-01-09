Electricity consumption has stabilized: what is happening in the power system

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has now stabilized and remains at a level consistent with seasonal indicators. Emergency restoration work continues at power facilities. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, on January 9, electricity consumption as of 9:30 a.m. was at the same level as at the same time on the previous day, Wednesday. Yesterday, January 8, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was the same as on the previous day, Tuesday, January 7," the statement said.

As indicated, the Ukrainian power system is currently continuing to recover from 13 massive Russian missile and drone attacks over the past year. "Emergency repair works at power facilities are ongoing. Power engineers are doing everything possible to return the damaged equipment to operation as soon as possible and replace the equipment destroyed by the enemy," the NPC said.

"The situation in the power system may change," Ukrenergo emphasized, advising to follow the messages of regional power companies.

