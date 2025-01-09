Electricity consumption has stabilized: what is happening in the power system

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 9852 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137563 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122026 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130102 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130840 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109714 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159589 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104313 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113896 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 69858 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123665 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122071 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 63700 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 78108 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137563 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165388 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159589 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187592 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176956 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122071 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123665 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140787 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132582 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149990 views
Electricity consumption has stabilized: what is happening in the power system

Electricity consumption has stabilized: what is happening in the power system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24543 views

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has stabilized and is in line with seasonal levels. Restoration work at power facilities continues after 13 massive attacks by Russia last year.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has now stabilized and remains at a level consistent with seasonal indicators. Emergency restoration work continues at power facilities. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, on January 9, electricity consumption as of 9:30 a.m. was at the same level as at the same time on the previous day, Wednesday. Yesterday, January 8, the daily maximum consumption was recorded in the evening. It was the same as on the previous day, Tuesday, January 7," the statement said.

As indicated, the Ukrainian power system is currently continuing to recover from 13 massive Russian missile and drone attacks over the past year. "Emergency repair works at power facilities are ongoing. Power engineers are doing everything possible to return the damaged equipment to operation as soon as possible and replace the equipment destroyed by the enemy," the NPC said.

"The situation in the power system may change," Ukrenergo emphasized, advising to follow the messages of regional power companies.

Issue of revising electricity tariffs for households is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy09.01.25, 10:29 • 34065 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

