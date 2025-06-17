Electricity consumption has increased due to the weather, powerful equipment should be turned on during the day - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased, there is a need to shift active energy consumption to daytime - you should use powerful equipment from 10:00 to 18:00, reported in NEC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Details

"Electricity consumption has increased. Today, June 17, as of 9:30, it was 5.1% higher than the previous day. The reason is cloudy weather and rain in the western regions of our country, which causes low efficiency of household solar power plants in several regions. Accordingly, energy consumption from the general grid has increased," the statement reads.

Yesterday, June 16, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - 2% higher than the maximum of the previous working day. The reason for such changes is the traditional increase in energy consumption at the beginning of the week.

"Today, there is a need to shift active energy consumption to daytime hours - the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

