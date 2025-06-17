$41.530.08
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
06:29 AM • 10611 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 24427 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 84821 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 76218 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 110186 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 100129 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 99763 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 174537 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 81911 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 79389 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Tags
Authors
Electricity consumption has increased due to the weather, powerful equipment should be turned on during the day - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased by 5.1% due to cloudy weather. Ukrenergo urges to postpone active energy consumption to daytime, using powerful equipment from 10:00 to 18:00.

Electricity consumption has increased due to the weather, powerful equipment should be turned on during the day - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased, there is a need to shift active energy consumption to daytime - you should use powerful equipment from 10:00 to 18:00, reported in NEC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

Details

"Electricity consumption has increased. Today, June 17, as of 9:30, it was 5.1% higher than the previous day. The reason is cloudy weather and rain in the western regions of our country, which causes low efficiency of household solar power plants in several regions. Accordingly, energy consumption from the general grid has increased," the statement reads.

Yesterday, June 16, the daily consumption maximum was in the evening - 2% higher than the maximum of the previous working day. The reason for such changes is the traditional increase in energy consumption at the beginning of the week.

"Today, there is a need to shift active energy consumption to daytime hours - the period of the most efficient operation of solar power plants. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.

Russian strike on Kyiv: how many homes are without electricity and where assistance centers are deployed

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomyWeather and environment
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
