Publications
Exclusives
Electricity consumption falls due to weather, but powerful appliances should be switched on during the day - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

Electricity consumption is decreasing due to clear weather and the operation of solar power plants. "Ukrenergo" recommends using powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00.

Electricity consumption falls due to weather, but powerful appliances should be switched on during the day - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption shows a downward trend amid clear weather, but there is a need to shift active energy consumption to daytime and use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00, Ukrenergo reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Electricity consumption shows a downward trend. Today, June 30, as of 9:30, it was 3.1% lower than the previous working day," the report says.

"The reason for such changes is the establishment of clear weather almost throughout Ukraine. This leads to the efficient operation of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in the level of energy consumption from the general grid," the company explained.

Yesterday, June 29, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the maximum of the previous Sunday.

Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover after Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery work at energy facilities continues.

"Given the weather conditions, today there is a need to shift active energy consumption to the period of the most productive operation of solar power plants. Please use powerful electrical appliances from 10:00 to 18:00," Ukrenergo urged.

Kherson region should be prepared for a prolonged absence of electricity due to the Russian attack on the energy sector - RMA27.06.25, 14:16 • 2780 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesLife hack
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Tesla
