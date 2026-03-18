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Eight injured in Kramatorsk due to Russian attack, including two children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

Six adults and two children were injured in Kramatorsk due to a double Russian attack. 28 houses were damaged, and the youngest child is in intensive care.

Eight injured in Kramatorsk due to Russian attack, including two children

Eight civilians, including two children, were injured in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, as a result of a Russian attack, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on March 17, between 10:20 PM and 10:46 PM, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk twice. Residential buildings came under enemy fire.

"As a result of the shelling, five women and one man aged 30 to 72, as well as boys aged 5 and 14, sustained bodily injuries in their homes," the prosecutor's office stated.

The victims were diagnosed with blast injuries, lacerations, bruises, and concussions. They are receiving qualified medical care. "The youngest child has been hospitalized for observation in intensive care," the report says.

2 apartment buildings, 26 private houses, and 3 cars were damaged.

The type of weapon is being established.

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Julia Shramko

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