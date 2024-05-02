Duda suggested organizing summits with the US and Ukraine during Poland's EU presidency

President Andrzej Duda has proposed organizing two summits - with the United States and Ukraine - during Poland's presidency of the European Union. This was reported by Polish Radio, according to UNN.

I believe that we should organize two European summits in Poland precisely to emphasize the importance of these crucial elements of European development for the future, - Duda said.

Details

He also added that the first EU-United States summit and the second EU-Ukraine summit will focus on Ukraine's reconstruction and Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

According to the schedule, Poland will again hold the EU presidency in the first half of 2025. As for the first time, the so-called trio of presiding states will be formed together with Denmark and Cyprus.

Recall

In the two years since Russia's full-scale invasion, Poland has provided Ukraine with 44 military aid packages totaling almost $9 billion.