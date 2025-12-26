Drones attacked Lukoil's oil refinery in Volgograd, causing damage

On the night of December 26, drones attacked the Lukoil oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

A video of the fire in the city appeared online. At the same time, the governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov, reported that at that moment there were no damages or casualties.

Additionally

It is likely that this refers to an attack on the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka plant. This plant has been repeatedly subjected to drone attacks since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This happened in 2024 and 2025.

As a result, the primary oil refining units AVT-1 and AVT-6 were damaged. At the same time, the control cable for air coolers was damaged.

Recall

Long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center successfully hit two important objects of the Russian oil and gas sector. This refers to the seaport of Temryuk and the Orenburg gas processing plant.