"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 1618 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 16514 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 60608 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 62391 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 77174 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 38557 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 27989 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 21087 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 68241 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Drones attacked Lukoil's oil refinery in Volgograd, causing damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

On the night of December 26, drones attacked Lukoil's oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia.

Drones attacked Lukoil's oil refinery in Volgograd, causing damage

On the night of December 26, drones attacked the Lukoil oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

A video of the fire in the city appeared online. At the same time, the governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov, reported that at that moment there were no damages or casualties.

Additionally

It is likely that this refers to an attack on the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka plant. This plant has been repeatedly subjected to drone attacks since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This happened in 2024 and 2025.

As a result, the primary oil refining units AVT-1 and AVT-6 were damaged. At the same time, the control cable for air coolers was damaged.

Recall

Long-range drones of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center successfully hit two important objects of the Russian oil and gas sector. This refers to the seaport of Temryuk and the Orenburg gas processing plant.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine