Drones attacked a refinery in Russia's Voronezh region: explosions were heard

The Voronezh region of Russia was attacked by drones, one of them fell on the territory of a refinery, and explosions were heard, UNN reports with reference to the Baza Telegram channel.

Details

In the Russian Federation, residents of the town of Liski in Voronezh Oblast reported hearing explosions. Preliminary information suggests a drone attack.

According to locals, at least 4 explosions were heard and fire was seen in the area of the oil depot. There is no official information yet.

Add

The head of Russia's Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, said that several UAVs were detected, destroyed and suppressed in the Liski district. One of the drones crashed into the territory of an oil depot, causing a new fire.

"There are no injuries. Fire and emergency services will continue to extinguish the fire as soon as it is safe to do so. There is no threat to the population," Gusev said .

The risk of a UAV attack in the region remains.

Drones attacked an oil depot in the belgorod region of russia