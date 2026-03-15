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Drone protection and evacuation corridors - which roads are being repaired first

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1360 views

By the end of March, the pace of repairs will increase to 150,000 square meters per day. The priority is 600 km of strategic roads, which require more than 12.8 billion hryvnias.

Drone protection and evacuation corridors - which roads are being repaired first

Road repair works have already been deployed across Ukraine, and the pace of surface renewal is planned to be significantly increased by the end of March. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksiy Kuleba during an inspection of roads in the Chernihiv region together with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

Details

Key logistical routes, international transport corridors, and roads important for defense and medical evacuation remain a priority.

According to Kuleba, the pace of road works is currently increasing daily and already amounts to up to 60,000 square meters per day. By the end of March, this figure is planned to be increased to 150,000 square meters per day.

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, together with the State Agency for Restoration, constantly monitor the progress of works and coordinate the activities of the regions.

The government pays special attention to routes that are critical for the defense and medical system.

As Kuleba noted, the Ministry of Development, together with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Health, have identified a list of key logistical routes and evacuation corridors.

The Ministry of Development, together with the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Health, have identified a list of key logistical routes and evacuation corridors that are critical for the medical and defense systems. This includes about 600 km of roads that require special anti-drone protection measures. Road repair works have already been deployed across the country. A separate track is frontline roads that provide military logistics, medical evacuation, and supplies for the Defense Forces.

- he emphasized.

According to preliminary estimates, the total funding requirement for these areas exceeds 12.8 billion hryvnias. A mechanism for joint financing with the Ministry of Defense is also currently being developed to restore these routes and implement the necessary engineering and protective solutions.

Meanwhile, the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine emphasizes that the main logistical routes of the state, international transport corridors, and defense logistics roads remain an unchanged priority.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, 42 km of road were equipped with an anti-drone net12.03.26, 18:12 • 4964 views

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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