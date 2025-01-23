DPRK to hand over artillery and 150 missiles to Russia this year - Budanov

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 87065 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100299 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108226 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111097 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131699 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103769 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135429 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103782 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113439 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116997 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119678 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 64009 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114367 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 35088 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 31849 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 87132 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131708 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135433 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167193 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156936 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 27416 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 31793 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114360 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119673 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140302 views
DPRK to hand over artillery and 150 missiles to Russia this year - Budanov

DPRK to hand over artillery and 150 missiles to Russia this year - Budanov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24811 views

Budanov spoke about the DPRK's plans to supply Russia with artillery and 150 KN-23 ballistic missiles in 2025. Over the past three months, North Korea has already transferred 240 artillery systems to Russia.

North Korea is expected to send reinforcements to the Kursk region of Russia, mainly missile and artillery troops, as well as KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kirill Budanov, said this in an interview with The War Zone, UNN reports.

We do not expect to see many new ground combat units,

- Budanov said.

He also noted that the new North Korean troops will strengthen Russia's long-range artillery capabilities.

Over the past three months, North Korea has delivered nearly 120 M1989 Koksan 170mm self-propelled artillery systems and 120 M-1991 240mm multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Russia, and is likely to deliver many more in the future. They have a lot of these systems,

- Budanov said.

The publication emphasizes that the Koksan is equipped with a 170-mm cannon mounted in an open superstructure; the M1989 version also has an onboard storage device for 12 rounds of ammunition. The main advantage of the gun is its long range: it is estimated that the 170-mm gun can fire a standard round to a range of almost 40 km or a rocket-propelled round to a range of up to 60 km.

Most of these weapons are used either against troops in Ukraine or for training in Russia, Budanov said.

"The 170-mm guns have powerful ammunition and good capabilities," the DIU chief said. "The 240-mm MLRSs are the same heavy systems as all the others. They create more problems on the front line.

It is emphasized that the DPRK is expected to send another 150 KN-23 short-range ballistic missiles to Moscow in 2025, Budanov said, adding that last year 148 were sent.

North Korean troops and weapons exacerbate the problems Ukraine faces both in Kursk and at home. While differences in language and doctrine reduce their effectiveness, the sheer size of the North Korean forces forces Ukraine to expend ammunition and defend positions it might not otherwise have to take.

At the same time, the head of Ukrainian intelligence is not impressed with the effectiveness of the DPRK infantry.

They look like biological robots,

- Budanov summarized.

The DPRK lost about a thousand soldiers in the Kursk region of Russia23.01.25, 02:42 • 109547 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising